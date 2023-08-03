Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Price Target to $25.30

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.90 to $25.30 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Stellantis from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 553.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,660 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 13.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 505,920 shares in the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

