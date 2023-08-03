JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 485,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 35,099 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $493,140.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 35,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $493,140.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $54,392.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,218.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,795 shares of company stock worth $603,465. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 2.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 50,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.28. 397,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,176. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.38. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

