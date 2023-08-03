Jet Protocol (JET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $317,419.38

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.31 million and $317,419.38 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014221 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,144.17 or 1.00055468 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

