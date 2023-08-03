JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,853,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,861,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $268.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.64, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 5.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

