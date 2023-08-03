JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Makes New $4.45 Million Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,000. Salesforce comprises 4.6% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,064,743 shares of company stock valued at $227,061,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

Read Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.94 on Thursday, reaching $215.56. 5,509,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,413,473. The company has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.