JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Trims Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. trimmed its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. argenx comprises 0.5% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in argenx were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARGX traded down $6.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $493.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,744. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $333.07 and a 52-week high of $550.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.00.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.69). argenx had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $446.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $606.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.59.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

