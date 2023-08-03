John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 24,300 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 314.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 90,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Sysco by 296.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,075,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $87.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 148.59%. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

