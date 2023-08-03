John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Lindsay accounts for approximately 1.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.56% of Lindsay worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lindsay by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 143,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lindsay by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,099,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 28.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Stock Performance

Shares of Lindsay stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.95. 52,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $110.43 and a 1 year high of $183.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.68.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.34 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Lindsay from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lindsay from $166.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

