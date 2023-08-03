John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITRI. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Itron Trading Down 0.2 %

ITRI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 601,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.68. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.26 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITRI. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

