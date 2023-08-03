John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Equinix by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.50.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $46.21 on Thursday, reaching $759.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,374. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $821.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $775.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $733.24.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

