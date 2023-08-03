John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases 36,821 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 112.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,821 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,980,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Vontier by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,197,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,313 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 1,202,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,727,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,054,000 after buying an additional 1,063,403 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Vontier Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:VNT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.77. 1,853,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,528. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.03 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

