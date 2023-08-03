John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 615.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.25. 1,553,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,650. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $139.07 and a 1 year high of $208.66.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

