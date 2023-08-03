John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,680 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FI traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,784,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.70.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FI shares. Argus lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,833 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

