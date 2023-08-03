John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.14% of Portland General Electric worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after acquiring an additional 905,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 927.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,568,000 after acquiring an additional 876,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after acquiring an additional 848,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,211,000 after buying an additional 663,996 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 855,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,538. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

