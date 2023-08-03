Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions in the fields of material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sells and leases used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

