Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.60

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.60 and last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 665488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

Kennametal Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.84 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

