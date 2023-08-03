Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.43-$4.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 2.7 %

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,091. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $54.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 103.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,265,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,333,000 after buying an additional 32,293 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 137,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

