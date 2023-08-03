L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,245,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,200,053,000 after buying an additional 1,403,952 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $258.48. The company had a trading volume of 74,313,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,453,500. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $820.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,479 shares of company stock worth $15,750,807. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

