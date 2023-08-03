L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $9.89 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 70,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 181,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,551,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,810,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,504. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.