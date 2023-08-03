L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 179 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $4.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $450.22. 1,126,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,378. The stock has a market cap of $427.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $469.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $449.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,254 shares of company stock valued at $258,314,906 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.