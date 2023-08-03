La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in July

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.0 days.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LFDJF opened at $41.54 on Thursday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.55.

About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery, and online and PoS sports betting games in France and internationally. The company offers instant and draw games, as well as online poker. It also provides risk management services for sports betting operators; and operates a digital gaming platform.

