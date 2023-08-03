La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in July

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.0 days.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LFDJF opened at $41.54 on Thursday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.55.
About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme
