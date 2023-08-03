Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Labrador Iron Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Labrador Iron Mines Stock Performance

About Labrador Iron Mines

Labrador Iron Mines stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. 15,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,461. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Labrador Iron Mines has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.14.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its flagship project is the Houston project, which is an open pit direct shipping iron ore project located near the town of Schefferville. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

