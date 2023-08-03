Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, TD Securities upgraded Labrador Iron Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.
Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its flagship project is the Houston project, which is an open pit direct shipping iron ore project located near the town of Schefferville. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
