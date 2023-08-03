Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Gap Down to $96.41

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $96.41, but opened at $90.00. Lamar Advertising shares last traded at $89.80, with a volume of 144,416 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

