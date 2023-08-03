Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Gap Down to $81.82

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.82, but opened at $74.35. Lantheus shares last traded at $70.09, with a volume of 578,294 shares traded.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities upped their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Lantheus Trading Down 10.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average is $80.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -241.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock worth $1,942,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 7,459.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 9.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,444,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter worth $850,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

