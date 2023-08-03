Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC opened at $91.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $98.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,815.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $1,853,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,428.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,815.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,378 shares of company stock worth $7,545,223 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,528,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $1,816,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,438,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.