Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.4% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $676,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Visa by 5.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 57.7% during the first quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 22.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.35. 2,965,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,485. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $446.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

