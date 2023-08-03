Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.40-$6.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.40-$6.80 EPS.

Leidos Stock Down 0.1 %

Leidos stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,065. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Leidos has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.30.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

