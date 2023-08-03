LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LPTH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,100 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,419,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 213,778 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

