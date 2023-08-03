Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $463.00 at Argus

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Argus from $440.00 to $463.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

Linde Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $383.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.56 and a 200 day moving average of $356.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $187.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Linde has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 35,747.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,246 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 888.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Linde by 4,122.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,589 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

