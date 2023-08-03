LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Shares Down 3.8%

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.04 and last traded at $33.07. Approximately 185,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 253,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $198,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,207.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in LTC Properties by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 212 properties in 29 states with 31 operating partners.

