Magnolia Group LLC Takes $10.49 Million Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,489,000. CONSOL Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Magnolia Group LLC owned about 0.52% of CONSOL Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 486.1% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth $352,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

CEIX traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.01. The company had a trading volume of 209,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.58. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.86.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $1.21. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The company had revenue of $688.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

