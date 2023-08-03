Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 211.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.39. 2,506,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,770,525. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $138.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average of $121.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

