McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $686,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.98. 150,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,899. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $157.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.54 and a 200 day moving average of $143.38.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

