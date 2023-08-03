McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.42 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson updated its FY24 guidance to $26.55-$27.35 EPS.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK traded up $22.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $435.12. 2,010,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,022. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.89 and a 200-day moving average of $378.97. McKesson has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $435.50. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in McKesson by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 763,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,297,000 after acquiring an additional 236,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in McKesson by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 694,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,502,000 after acquiring an additional 93,417 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.