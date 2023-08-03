Mechanics Financial Corp Has $101,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mechanics Financial Corp lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,770,000 after purchasing an additional 98,162 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,492,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,763,000 after acquiring an additional 121,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.31.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.3 %

PSX traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,510,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day moving average is $99.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

