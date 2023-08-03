Mechanics Financial Corp Sells 100 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mechanics Financial Corp reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.70. 2,239,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,419. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

