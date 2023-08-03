Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $313.12. 12,509,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,940,008. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.91. The firm has a market cap of $802.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,758. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

