Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Down 3.5 %
NYSE:MXC opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.16.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 48.80% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
