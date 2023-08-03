Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:MXC opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 48.80% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

