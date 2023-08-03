MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.65. 3,669,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.70 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,670,000 after acquiring an additional 127,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 450.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,350,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,588,000 after acquiring an additional 328,140 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,524,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,919,000 after acquiring an additional 54,611 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

