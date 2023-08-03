Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,582 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $724,787,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.36. 432,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

