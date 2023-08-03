Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 488.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $10.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $347.74. 1,164,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,736. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $272.10 and a 1-year high of $367.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.76.

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,328 shares of company stock worth $11,762,289 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

