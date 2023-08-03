Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEV. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 84.9% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.98. 51,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,445. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96. The company has a market cap of $407.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.