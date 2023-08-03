Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 1.16% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVSC. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 77.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSC traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $48.53. 20,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,233. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average is $45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

