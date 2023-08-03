Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, LTG Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC remained flat at $34.30 on Thursday. 171,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,661. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

