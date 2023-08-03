Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,000. argenx accounts for 1.0% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of argenx by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of argenx by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of argenx by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

argenx Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ARGX stock traded down $4.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $495.90. The company had a trading volume of 154,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,233. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.00. argenx SE has a one year low of $333.07 and a one year high of $550.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.69). The business had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.32 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on argenx from $452.00 to $602.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on argenx from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on argenx from $460.00 to $566.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.59.

argenx Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Featured Stories

