Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,000. Karuna Therapeutics comprises about 1.4% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Karuna Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.71.

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,704,136.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total value of $215,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,810 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,476 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX traded down $12.65 on Thursday, reaching $185.05. 569,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,743. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.09 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.11 and a 200 day moving average of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.95) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

