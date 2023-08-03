Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.54 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $157.37 million and $1.54 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00042989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00029845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,078,416,562 coins and its circulating supply is 692,929,080 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

