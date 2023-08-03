MSCI (MSCI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MSCI (NYSE: MSCI):

7/26/2023 – MSCI had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $574.00 to $592.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – MSCI had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $510.00 to $582.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – MSCI had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $570.00 to $640.00.

7/25/2023 – MSCI had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $600.00 to $650.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2023 – MSCI was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2023 – MSCI had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $570.00 to $574.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2023 – MSCI had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $600.00 to $545.00.

6/15/2023 – MSCI is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE:MSCI traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $543.78. The stock had a trading volume of 434,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,330. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $489.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.06. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at MSCI

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,644,000 after buying an additional 134,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in MSCI by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 85,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,197,000 after purchasing an additional 64,857 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,632,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

