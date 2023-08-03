National Bank Financial Lowers Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Price Target to C$10.75

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Down 1.1 %

ATRWF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.