National Bank Financial Lowers Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Price Target to C$10.75

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Down 1.1 %
ATRWF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55.
Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile
