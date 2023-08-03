Needham & Company LLC Lowers Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target to $18.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLIT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 2,615.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

